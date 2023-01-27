Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

