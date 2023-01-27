TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $710.14 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $710.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.