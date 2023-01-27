Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $192.11 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $10,236,468 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

