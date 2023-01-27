Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 905 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $19,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $767,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

