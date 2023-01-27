Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 905 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $19,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $767,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

