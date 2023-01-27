Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 6,442 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 110,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

