Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 6,442 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 110,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

