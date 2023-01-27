Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Christopher R. Cline Sells 852 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $18,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

