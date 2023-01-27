Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TVTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
