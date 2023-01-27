Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

