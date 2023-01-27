Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.50. Approximately 69,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 144,149 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

