Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.
Tritium DCFC Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $19.75.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
