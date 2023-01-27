Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.