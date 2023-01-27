Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Tronox worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 794,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tronox by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 599,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

