TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,517.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
TRST stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
