TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,517.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.