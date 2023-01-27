TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,517.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

