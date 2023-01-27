U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.