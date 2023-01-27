U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 6,074 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

