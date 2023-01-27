Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.02 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

