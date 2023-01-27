Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.