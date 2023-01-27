UBS Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

