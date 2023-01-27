UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UFPI opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

