UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Trading Up 3.8% After Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $88.56 and last traded at $88.56. Approximately 14,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 167,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,723,000 after buying an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.