UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Trading Up 3.8% Following Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $88.56 and last traded at $88.56. Approximately 14,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 167,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.