Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

