Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $238.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $201.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.76 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

