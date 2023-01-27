United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $405.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $431.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.09. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $431.89.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

