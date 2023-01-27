United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $460.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $405.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $431.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $431.89.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.