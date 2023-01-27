Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.6 %

U opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

