Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $33.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE U opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

