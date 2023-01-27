Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.60 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

