Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Plans GBX 0.40 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Van Elle Price Performance
VANL opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.59. Van Elle has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £53.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,525.00.
About Van Elle
