VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.47% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 332,142 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 91,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 435,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

