Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11,270.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU opened at $55.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.