Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

