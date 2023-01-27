Vertical Research Downgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Neutral

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGNI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

MGNI opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Magnite by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 243,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

