Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 220,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navient Stock Performance

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.