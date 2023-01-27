Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.