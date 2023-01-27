Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 739,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.31 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

