Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $207,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

