Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

