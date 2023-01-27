Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,565 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ICL Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 989,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ICL Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ICL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

