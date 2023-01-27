Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 49,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $135.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

