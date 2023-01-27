Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.