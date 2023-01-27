Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.8% in the third quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

