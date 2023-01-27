Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SEI Investments worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 926,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 243,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

