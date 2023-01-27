Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,306 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

LIN stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.50. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

