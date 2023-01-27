Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pool by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Pool stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

