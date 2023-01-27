Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.63 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

ASML Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.4905 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.