Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

