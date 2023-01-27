Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $515,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

