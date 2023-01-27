Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Voya Financial worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

