Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

