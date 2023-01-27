Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $628.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

