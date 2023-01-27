Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $16,330,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.